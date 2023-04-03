New eatery set to bring ‘ever evolving menu’ to downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Brad Greenhill, chef and owner of Detroit’s Takoi, is coming back to Ann Arbor with a new casual restaurant and more creative eats.

Spiedo--named after the Italian word for skewer or spit--will serve up a changing menu that blends Greenhill’s and Takoi chef de cuisine Michael Goldberg’s interests.

“The ever evolving menu takes inspiration from the unique and explosive flavors found at both Takoi and Magnet (RIP), Chef Brad’s Italian culinary roots and Chef Michael Goldberg’s love for Levantine food. Expect a much more casual vibe with a heavy dose of color and unhinged fun,” says a statement on Takoi’s social media.

Spiedo is set to open up sometime this spring at 307 S. Fifth Ave., which formerly housed Chela’s downtown location. The space was used by Greenhill in 2015 and 2016 when he had a Takoi pop-up (formerly known as Katoi) before the Thai-inspired eatery found a home in Detroit.

Greenhill and Golberg will have to contend with a tiny kitchen in the new location, which will only have two pieces of cooking equipment--a vertical rotisserie and a flattop griddle--says the statement.

Both chefs are currently incubating menu ideas during a residency in downtown Ann Arbor at Root. Previous menus have had flatbreads sandwiches, griddled potatoes, fancy pasta salad and different vegetables.

Dishes are available Thursdays through Saturdays. Orders must be placed in advance online and picked up at 210 S.1st St.