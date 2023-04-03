Zingerman’s Roadhouse serving Passover dinner in Ann Arbor April 5-13

ANN ARBOR – Passover begins at sundown on Wednesday and Zingerman’s Roadhouse is offering a special menu for the eight-day Jewish holiday.

The Roadhouse will be serving the Passover-friendly dishes April 5-13.

During the Passover holiday, Jews traditionally give up eating grains that can become leavened or ferment. These include wheat, spelt, rye, oats and barley.

From classic dishes like chopped liver and gefilte fish to twists on traditional dishes like Creole-spiced matzo balls in chicken broth, Sephardic Short Ribs and Southwestern Tsimmes, the Roadhouse is serving up a flavorful Passover menu.

Deserts include a matzo meal-based rich chocolate orange torte, vanilla coconut macaroons and a wheat-free lemon sponge cake with caramelized meringue.

“Don’t Passover this special dinner, we want your celebratory meal to be spent just enjoying the time together with your family and friends,” reads a Roadhouse release. “From all of us Roadies, here’s wishing you and yours a Happy Passover!”

To see the full menu and pricing, click here.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse is located at 2501 Jackson Ave.

To learn more about the eatery, visit www.zingermansroadhouse.com.