46º

All About Ann Arbor

53 years ago: Young girl disappears on way to school in Ann Arbor

Her family received an ‘extortion-type’ call in May 1970

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Cold Cases, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
Cynthia Coon (NamUs)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 13-year-old girl vanished on her way to school in Ann Arbor 53 years ago.

Cynthia Coon left home to go to school on Jan. 19, 1970, she never made it to school and did not return home that night.

Her family heard from her on two separate occasions months after her disappearance. She contacted them once on April 1, 1970, and again on April 2, 1970. She did not know where she was when she called.

On May 5, 1970, her family received an “extortion-type” call. They never heard from her again.

In 2018, authorities were investigating the possibility that convicted killer Athur Ream murdered Coon and other girls.

Ream is serving life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, who was killed in 1986. Police said Ream could be responsible for four to six murders.

DetailsCynthia Coon
Height5′ 4″
Weight110 lbs
HairBrown
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-971-8400.

Read: Ann Arbor Police Department highlights community members still missing

Today is #NationalMissingPersonsDay. Each day in the United States, approximately 2,300 people are reported missing....

Posted by City of Ann Arbor - Police Department on Friday, February 3, 2023

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter