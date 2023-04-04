53 years ago: Young girl disappears on way to school in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 13-year-old girl vanished on her way to school in Ann Arbor 53 years ago.

Cynthia Coon left home to go to school on Jan. 19, 1970, she never made it to school and did not return home that night.

Her family heard from her on two separate occasions months after her disappearance. She contacted them once on April 1, 1970, and again on April 2, 1970. She did not know where she was when she called.

On May 5, 1970, her family received an “extortion-type” call. They never heard from her again.

In 2018, authorities were investigating the possibility that convicted killer Athur Ream murdered Coon and other girls.

Ream is serving life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, who was killed in 1986. Police said Ream could be responsible for four to six murders.

Details Cynthia Coon Height 5′ 4″ Weight 110 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-971-8400.

