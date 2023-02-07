Ann Arbor Police Department highlights community members still missing

ANN ARBOR – More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

For National Missing Person Day on Friday (Feb. 3) the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who went missing from Tree Town.

Have you seen any of these missing people?

Samyah Nundley

Samyah Nundley, 14, has not been seen since she left her home around 4 a.m. on Pheasant Run Circle on October 19, 2022. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 pounds.

At the time, police said she wrote a note referencing self-harm.

In October, CrimeStoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information on her location.

Those with information should contact the AAPD at 734-794-6920, 9-1-1 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

Monique White

Monique White, 14, was last seen on Sept. 14, 2021. At the time of her disappearance, police said that she was 5′9″, weighed 100 pounds and has braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at home in Ann Arbor but there were reported sightings of her in Eastpointe.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1, the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

Cynthia Coon

Cynthia Coon, 13, was last seen leaving her house on January 19, 1970. At the time of her disappearance, has brown hair and eyes, weighed 110 pounds and was 5′3″. Now, she would be 66.

Anyone with information about Coon’s disappearance should call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

Jeffery “Jeff” Lee Stinnett

Jeff Stinnett, 21, disappeared in Ann Arbor in 1978. He was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978, but was reported missing on April 19, 1978, by his roommate. He was between 5′10″-5′11,″ weighed between 140-160 pounds and had collar-length brown hair and blue eyes.

His missing person report states that he had quit his job and may have experimented with LSD before his disappearance.

He would now be around 65 years old.

Those with information should call Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6930 or the FBI VICAP program at 800-634-4097.