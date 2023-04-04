Police warn residents after more vehicle break-ins at Ann Arbor gyms

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town residents are once again being told to hide their belongings after two more cars were broken into while parked at an Ann Arbor gym, police said.

The smash-and-grab thefts happened between 4-5 p.m. on March 31 in the LA Fitness parking lot at 155 N. Maple Rd.

Police said each vehicle had a window broken and purses were stolen while the owners were inside.

“This is the second time a fitness center parking lot has been targeted in the past two weeks. Again, we strongly advise that you take all your belongings with you when you leave your car. If you can’t then LOCK them in the trunk – out of sight,” officials wrote on social media.

Police reminded residents to keep their personal belongings safe earlier in March after items were stolen from cars in an Orangetheory Fitness parking lot on March 22.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact AAPS at 734-794-6920 or by sending tips to tips@a2gov.org.