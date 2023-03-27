Ann Arbor police urge drivers to hide belongings from view after vehicle break-ins

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department is reminding drivers to keep belongings out of view when parking their vehicles after two break-ins on March 22.

The thefts took place in the parking lot of Orangetheory Fitness at 2246 South Main Street between the hours of 5-6 a.m. Police said the owners of the vehicles were inside the gym at the time of the break-ins.

“Fitness center parking lots are an easy target for wallets and purses,” the department said in a Tweet. “We advise to take all your belongings with you when you leave your car.”

In both cases, the vehicle’s window was smashed and personal belongings were stolen, officials said.

Officers also reminded drivers to never leave cell phones, cash, credit cards and debit cards, electronic devices and personal identification in plain view and to lock belongings in the trunk if they can’t be taken with you.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact AAPD at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.