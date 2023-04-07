Here are the films coming to Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Movies by Moonlight series

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its Movies by Moonlight series for the upcoming season.

The outdoor film series offers late-night movie screenings at 10 p.m. on University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall June 13-25.

The community event is free and open to the public.

The complete A2SF season will be announced on May 4.

Here’s the lineup for the 2023 season:

Tuesday, June 13: “Muppets Take Manhattan”

Wednesday, June 14: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Thursday, June 15: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Tuesday, June 20: “This is Spinal Tap”

Wednesday, June 21: “Inside Out”

Thursday, June 22: “Ghostbusters”

Sunday, June 25: “Elvis”

For more information, visit www.a2sf.org.