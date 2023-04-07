46º

All About Ann Arbor

Here are the films coming to Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Movies by Moonlight series

Top of the Park to run June 9-25

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Events, Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Summer, Film Screening, Movies, Community, University of Michigan, Washtenaw County
Credit: Ann Arbor Summer Festival © Myra Klarman Photography.com

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its Movies by Moonlight series for the upcoming season.

The outdoor film series offers late-night movie screenings at 10 p.m. on University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall June 13-25.

The community event is free and open to the public.

The complete A2SF season will be announced on May 4.

Here’s the lineup for the 2023 season:

  • Tuesday, June 13: “Muppets Take Manhattan”
  • Wednesday, June 14: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Thursday, June 15: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Tuesday, June 20: “This is Spinal Tap”
  • Wednesday, June 21: “Inside Out”
  • Thursday, June 22: “Ghostbusters”
  • Sunday, June 25: “Elvis”

For more information, visit www.a2sf.org.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email