Here are the films coming to Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Movies by Moonlight series

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced its Movies by Moonlight series for the upcoming season.
The outdoor film series offers late-night movie screenings at 10 p.m. on University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall June 13-25.
The community event is free and open to the public.
The complete A2SF season will be announced on May 4.
Here’s the lineup for the 2023 season:
- Tuesday, June 13: “Muppets Take Manhattan”
- Wednesday, June 14: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Thursday, June 15: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Tuesday, June 20: “This is Spinal Tap”
- Wednesday, June 21: “Inside Out”
- Thursday, June 22: “Ghostbusters”
- Sunday, June 25: “Elvis”
For more information, visit www.a2sf.org.