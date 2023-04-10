United Way of Washtenaw County partnership eliminates more than $200,000 of resident debt

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County residents have had $207,373 of debt eliminated through free financial coaching services with TrustPlus.

United Way of Washtenaw County partnered with the finance wellness company in June 2021 to help community members better manage debt and become more financially empowered.

Anyone living in the county can work one-on-one with a TrustPlus financial coach to make personalized plans to build credit, reduce debts or learn to budget.

Sessions happen over text or through video chat or phone calls.

“We know that Washtenaw County continues to be one of the most expensive places to build a life in Michigan,” said UWWC President and CEO Pam Smith in a release.

”Thirty-one percent of families in our County struggle to make ends meet. It’s for this reason that we brought TrustPlus to our community. Their coaches are expert guides who support people on the path to financial empowerment, navigating with them obstacles to debt reduction, strengthening credit, and saving for a rainy day.”

Here’s how participants have been impacted so far:

34% reduced their total debt, with a median reduction amount of $5,371

58% reduced collections debt, with the median amount being $445

49% reduced consumer debt, with a median reduction of $1,061.

Those interested in working with a coach can schedule an appointment here.