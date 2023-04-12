Ann Arbor police increasing patrols after second indecent exposure incident

ANN ARBOR – Residents around Eberwhite Woods can anticipate more police patrols after a woman reported seeing a man fondle himself on Tuesday.

Ann Arbor Police Department officials said the woman was on a trail in Eberwhite, at 16 Ridgemor Dr., around 6 p.m. when she saw a man in the woods exposing himself. He did not approach the woman, who left the area right away.

The man is described as being between 25-35 years old with short hair. He was wearing a hat and gray running shorts.

“As a result of the incident, we will be increasing patrols in the area,” police shared through social media.

Officials said in a comment that the incident is not believed to be connected to an indecent exposure arrest at County Farm Park on Wednesday, April 5. At that time, police arrested a man who was fondling himself on a picnic table. He refused to comply with police and was later found to be intoxicated.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 734-794-6920 or via a tip line email at tips@a2gov.org.