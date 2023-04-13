80º

Michigan Medicine eases face mask requirements in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan's University Hospital is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Paul Sancya, The Associated Press 2020)

ANN ARBOR – After nearly three years of masking protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Medicine has eased its mask requirements in its hospitals and clinics.

As of April 5, the health system announced that masking is no longer required in public areas like cafeterias, waiting areas and hallways.

Mandatory masking remains in place for those who are experiencing respiratory symptoms, have received a positive COVID test result or who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID.

Additionally, caregivers at University of Michigan Health will continue to wear masks while providing direct care to patients, according to a release.

The move comes as at least 13 health systems across the state of Michigan have eased their mask requirements.

