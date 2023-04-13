Michigan Medicine eases face mask requirements in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – After nearly three years of masking protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Medicine has eased its mask requirements in its hospitals and clinics.

As of April 5, the health system announced that masking is no longer required in public areas like cafeterias, waiting areas and hallways.

Mandatory masking remains in place for those who are experiencing respiratory symptoms, have received a positive COVID test result or who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID.

Additionally, caregivers at University of Michigan Health will continue to wear masks while providing direct care to patients, according to a release.

The move comes as at least 13 health systems across the state of Michigan have eased their mask requirements.