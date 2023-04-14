Mothfire Brewing Co. moving to new location south of University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An Ann Arbor brewery is moving to a new taphouse just south of the University of Michigan’s campus.

Mothfire Brewing Co. has announced they will be moving from their Industrial Highway location to a new home off of State Street and West Ellsworth Road.

The new taproom will be a 6,000-square-foot space which will include a large patio with fire pits, rotating art installations and options for live music.

Mothfire Brewing Slated To Open in Ann Arbor (Mothfire Brewing)

“Mothfire’s vision is all about sparking a cultural bonfire to gather the community around art, music, and beer. This new space provides us creative freedom to fully extend our wings and share our beer more widely both locally and across the state of Michigan. We couldn’t be more excited for this metamorphosis.” said Noah Kaplan, who also owns Leon Speakers, which is adjacent to the new brewery location.

Mothfire Brewing Co. staff stated they have a strong focus on creativity, local ingredients and quality. Its main brews are pilsners, stouts and fruited sours, which are made with locally sourced ingredients for base malts and hops.

The new location will have sixteen taps, including craft hard seltzers and local kombucha.

The taproom is slated to open in June and will be open six days a week.

Below are renderings of the new location:

