These streets will be closed in Ann Arbor for annual Big House 5K on Sunday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium, Big House, Big House 5K, Run, Race, Fundraiser, Washtenaw County, University of Michigan, U-M, Road Closures
Credit: University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR – The 10th annual Big House 5K returns to the streets of the city this weekend and with it come several road closures.

The race has walkers and runners weave through University of Michigan’s campus and cross the finish line at the 50-yard line at the Big House.

From 5:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday the following roads will be closed:

  • State Street from Dewey to North University
  • Monroe from State to Tappan
  • Tappan from Monroe to South University
  • South University from Tappan to Church
  • Church from South University to Geddes
  • Geddes from Church to Fletcher
  • Fletcher from Geddes to Washington
  • Washington from Fletcher to Thayer
  • Thayer from Washington to North University
  • North University from Thayer to State Street
  • Madison from State Street to Division
  • Division from Madison to Hoover
  • Hoover from Madison to Greene and Keech (finish inside Michigan Stadium)

Established by the U-M Athletic Department in 2014, the event raises funds for several local nonprofits throughout Washtenaw County.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email