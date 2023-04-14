These streets will be closed in Ann Arbor for annual Big House 5K on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – The 10th annual Big House 5K returns to the streets of the city this weekend and with it come several road closures.

The race has walkers and runners weave through University of Michigan’s campus and cross the finish line at the 50-yard line at the Big House.

From 5:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday the following roads will be closed:

State Street from Dewey to North University

Monroe from State to Tappan

Tappan from Monroe to South University

South University from Tappan to Church

Church from South University to Geddes

Geddes from Church to Fletcher

Fletcher from Geddes to Washington

Washington from Fletcher to Thayer

Thayer from Washington to North University

North University from Thayer to State Street

Madison from State Street to Division

Division from Madison to Hoover

Hoover from Madison to Greene and Keech (finish inside Michigan Stadium)

Established by the U-M Athletic Department in 2014, the event raises funds for several local nonprofits throughout Washtenaw County.