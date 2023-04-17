Man charged with murder of former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering the former Ann Arbor police oversight commissioner, whose body was found inside her Ann Arbor home.

Jude Walton, 52, was found dead around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at her home in the 200 block of Chapin Street in Ann Arbor.

Officers said they found Walton in the living room of the home after being asked to do a welfare check. She is best known for being a founding member of the Ann Arbor Independent Community Police Oversight Commission and for her work to help the homeless population.

Jude Walton. (WDIV)

“The murder of Jude Walton was a shock to this community and an enormous loss to those who had the pleasure to know her personally,” Ann Arbor interim police Chief Aimee Metzer said. “Her community work really is the embodiment of Ann Arbor.”

Ricky Dewayne McCain, 54, was arraigned Monday afternoon at 14A District Court on charges of open murder, first-degree home invasion, and criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, if convicted.

McCain stood mute, and a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail without bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27 at 14A District Court.

