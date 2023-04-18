Author, social commentator Fran Lebowitz coming to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater this fall

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: Fran Lebowitz in conversation with Martin Scorsese at BAM on January 19, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Rahav Segev/WireImage)

ANN ARBOR – Famed author, cultural satirist and authentic New Yorker Fran Lebowitz will be coming to the Michigan Theater for a one-night-only event on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Lebowitz will be presenting an off the cuff talk followed by a 30-minute Q&A.

Known for her many pet peeves, including tourists, adults who roller skate and baggage claim areas, Lebowitz has been referred to as an “important humorist in the classic tradition” by the New York Times Book Review.

The event will be followed by a book signing, with books available for sale courtesy of Literati Bookstore.

Lebowitz got her big break after working odd jobs when Andy Warhol hired her as a columnist for “Interview.” She then did a stint at “Mademoiselle” and published two collections of essays titled “Metropolitan Life” and “Social Studies” which began bestsellers.

Aside from being a published author, Lebowitz has also appeared as Judge Janice Goldberg from 2001-2007 on “Law & Order.” She also appeared in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Tickets for the event range from $60-$70 and went on sale on April 14.

To purchase tickets, click here.