Mobile Secretary of State office coming to Ann Arbor on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department and the Secretary of State are partnering to bring a mobile SOS office to the downtown area on Wednesday.

The clinic aims to reach struggling individuals in the community with important state services.

Services provided will include:

First-time ID

Renewing driver’s license or ID

Transfer title

Apply for or renew a disability placard

The mobile office will be located at the Washtenaw County Annex Center at 110 N. Fourth Ave. and will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.