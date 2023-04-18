37º

Mobile Secretary of State office coming to Ann Arbor on Wednesday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department and the Secretary of State are partnering to bring a mobile SOS office to the downtown area on Wednesday.

The clinic aims to reach struggling individuals in the community with important state services.

Services provided will include:

  • First-time ID
  • Renewing driver’s license or ID
  • Transfer title
  • Apply for or renew a disability placard

The mobile office will be located at the Washtenaw County Annex Center at 110 N. Fourth Ave. and will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

