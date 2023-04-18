Mobile Secretary of State office coming to Ann Arbor on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department and the Secretary of State are partnering to bring a mobile SOS office to the downtown area on Wednesday.
The clinic aims to reach struggling individuals in the community with important state services.
Services provided will include:
- First-time ID
- Renewing driver’s license or ID
- Transfer title
- Apply for or renew a disability placard
The mobile office will be located at the Washtenaw County Annex Center at 110 N. Fourth Ave. and will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
