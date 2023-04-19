Eastern Michigan University to break ground on $7.5M arts complex on Thursday

Conceptual rendering of the Windgate Arts Complex to be constructed at Eastern Michigan University.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University will break ground on a new $7.5 million arts complex on Thursday.

EMU officials and members of the local arts community will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Windgate Arts Complex in the School of Art and Design at 4 p.m. at Eastern’s Sculpture Studio on Lyman St.

The new facility will house several arts programs, including ceramics, sculpture, furniture design, 3D design, metalsmithing and digital fabrication.

It will be the first time the disciplines will be housed under one roof on the school’s campus.

The new 24,000-square-foot complex received $3.2 million in funding from the Windgate Foundation, including a matching gift agreement between the school and the foundation and funds from a challenge grant.

