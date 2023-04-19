43º

All About Ann Arbor

Eastern Michigan University to break ground on $7.5M arts complex on Thursday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ypsilanti, Eastern Michigan University, Art, Arts, Arts Complex, Windgate Foundation, Groundbreaking, EMU, Washtenaw County
Conceptual rendering of the Windgate Arts Complex to be constructed at Eastern Michigan University. (Eastern Michigan University)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University will break ground on a new $7.5 million arts complex on Thursday.

EMU officials and members of the local arts community will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Windgate Arts Complex in the School of Art and Design at 4 p.m. at Eastern’s Sculpture Studio on Lyman St.

The new facility will house several arts programs, including ceramics, sculpture, furniture design, 3D design, metalsmithing and digital fabrication.

It will be the first time the disciplines will be housed under one roof on the school’s campus.

The new 24,000-square-foot complex received $3.2 million in funding from the Windgate Foundation, including a matching gift agreement between the school and the foundation and funds from a challenge grant.

For more information on the School of Art and Design, visit the EMU College of Arts and Sciences homepage.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email