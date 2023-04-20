Ann Arbor ensemble named Outstanding Choir by Michigan School Vocal Music Association

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School’s A Cappella Choir is been named a 2023 Outstanding Choir by the Michigan School Vocal Music Association.

The ensemble was one of two choirs from across the state to receive the distinction after a blind audition.

The choir will perform at Michigan State University’s Fairchild Theatre on May 11 at 7 p.m. at the MSVMA All-State Gala Concert. The performance is free and open to the public.

According to a release, the designation “represents the highest level of recognition by our state organization, and is equivalent to a state championship.”

Pioneer’s A Cappella Choir has now received the distinction five times -- in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Since the award was not given in 2020 or 2021, this will mark the third consecutive year A Cappella Choir has received the honor.