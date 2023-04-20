Washtenaw County Health Department issues warning after drug overdoses in Kalamazoo

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department is sounding alarm bells and warning community members to be very cautious after multiple drug overdoses were reported in Kalamazoo County.

More than a dozen nonfatal drug overdoses and possibly six drug-associated deaths occurred within 24 hours of April 13, Kalamazoo officials shared.

Initial reports signal that the overdoses were likely caused by several substances, including cocaine, fentanyl and unknown substances.

Washtenaw County Health Department officials urged those using recreational substances to take numerous precautions.

“Be aware of the possibility of contamination. Recreational drugs may be laced with opioids or other substances. Initial reports in Kalamazoo County indicate the likely involvement of multiple substances contributing to these overdoses,” the health department wrote on Twitter.

Officials noted that those who choose to use substances should not do so alone, should only use with those they know, and should only use substances they are familiar with.

If community members do use substances alone, they should call the Overdose Prevention Hotline at 1-800-484-3731. Callers will be able to speak with someone who can contact emergency services if the caller becomes unresponsive.

Free naxolone, also known as Narcan, is available at several locations around the county. The medication can help to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

It can be picked up at Ann Arbor Fire Department locations, the Washtenaw County Health Department, Ann Arbor City Hall, Ypsilanti Township Civic Center, Ypsilanti Township Community Center and all Ann Arbor District Library and Ypsilanti District Library locations.

Free naxolone can also be requested from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Washtenaw Recovery Advocacy Project.

“If someone overdoses, call 911 and administer naloxone immediately; Michigan’s Good Samaritan law prevents drug possession charges against those that seek medical assistance for overdose,” health department officials wrote.

Those needing help with substance addiction can contact Washtenaw County Mental Health at 734-544-3050.