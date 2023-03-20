These locations in Washtenaw County are offering free naloxone

ANN ARBOR – Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

As interventions with the safe drug continue throughout the United States, more and more cities are making the drug available to anyone who wants to carry it.

“Opioids cause death by slowing your breathing to the point it stops,” reads the Washtenaw County Health Department’s website. “Naloxone can quickly reverse this effect and helps the person to breathe again. Responding quickly is critical to preventing brain injury and death. Delays of only a few minutes may mean the difference between life and death.”

Narcan can be administered as a nasal spray or as an injectable.

WCHD lists several locations throughout Washtenaw County that currently provide it for free, including:

Additionally, all major pharmacy chains offer Narcan and do not require a prescription. However, cost may depend on insurance and it is recommended to call the pharmacy to inquire ahead of time.

For more information on how and when to use the medication, visit the CDC’s website.

Here’s who should carry naloxone, according to WCHD: