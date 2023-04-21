Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor to host comedy fundraiser for children’s programs

ANN ARBOR – A comedy event benefiting the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor (JCC) aims to raise money for children’s programming.

At 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, comedian and actor Mark Knope will perform at the Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase during a Night of Comedy and FUNdraising.

Knope’s energetic impressions and sound effects have been featured on several national programs including America’s Funniest People, Comedy Central’s Stand-Up and Comcast’s Comedy Spotlight on the Road.

He has performed more than 5,000 shows over 25 years and worked with internationally-known comedians including George Lopez, Harland Williams and Kevin James.

Community center officials said money from the event will go towards outdoor educational equipment that will be used in children’s programs.

Tickets for the event cost $36 and include two drink tickets for participants ages 21 and older.

Opportunities to sponsor the event begin at $180. Those interested can contact JCC Director of Development and Operations Ariella Monson at 734-971-0990

Buy tickets and learn more about the event here.