Annual Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival returns in May

Festival to run May 5-28

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Credit: State Theatre

ANN ARBOR – The 22nd annual Ann Arbor Film Festival returns to town on Friday, May 5 and will run through Sunday, May 28.

The three-week event will feature in-person screenings at the State Theatre and the Michigan Union. Virtual passes are also available to view the festival’s 19 films at home.

Individual tickets are $12 and virtual passes range from $50-$150. Virtual events will only be available for those inside the state of Michigan.

In total, 17 feature films and two short films will be screened during the festival.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets and to view trailers of each of the films, visit the festival’s website.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

