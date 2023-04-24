Annual Townie Street Party announces return to downtown Ann Arbor after three year hiatus

Visitors to the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Put on your dancing shoes because the Townie Street Party is back to kick off Ann Arbor’s art fair season.

The annual event will celebrate its 17th year on Sunday, July 16, after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The party starts at 10 a.m. on East Washington Street between Thayer and Fletcher streets and will go until 6 p.m.

Attendees can listen to live music by DJ Tres Styles, grab a bite from food trucks, raise a glass of craft beer (or a mimosa) at the Townie Pub, participate in art activities and learn more about community events.

The Townie Street Party has traditionally been seen as the start of the Ann Arbor Art Fair, and is held to thank local community members for hosting the enormous fair every year.

It was last held in 2019.

Learn more at the Townie Street Party website here as more details are released.