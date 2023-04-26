Ann Arbor police search for man accused of assaulting officer

The AAPD is searching for a man accused of throwing glass bottles that injured officers on April 21, 2023 in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with a felonious assault of an officer.

Officers responded to reports of a large block party on April 21 on Greenwood Avenue near Packard. As they attempted to clear the party, a large fire began in the street. According to an AAPD release, the source of the fire was a couch engulfed in flames.

Officers remained on the scene to wait for the Ann Arbor Fire Department to arrive to put out the fire. At approximately 11:16 p.m., an AAPD patrol vehicle was struck by a glass bottle that was thrown from a crowd of people. As a result, an officer sustained cuts to his ear and neck from flying glass.

At approximately 11:25 p.m., the injured officer observed a male throw a glass bottle in the direction of police, which struck another AAPD patrol vehicle.

According to an AAPD release, the suspect then fled on foot and another officer sustained injuries before the suspect could be caught. The man was last seen in the 800 block of Packard. Police have released photos of the man they believe to be responsible for the incidents.

He is believed to be in his early 20s. He is described to have curly long hair and is approximately 5′10″-5′11″.

Anyone with information is asked to contact AAPD at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.