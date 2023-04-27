University of Michigan athletes sign NIL deals with Shinola

Shinola is offering complimentary customization of watches and other items during the 2023 graduation season.

ANN ARBOR – Athletes from University of Michigan’s men’s and women’s teams have entered NIL deals with Detroit-based luxury brand Shinola for an exclusive Class of 2023 graduation campaign.

The Wolveries include softball player Lexie Blair, track athletes Riley Ammenhauser and Mia Mason, and soccer player Jason Bucknor.

From April 28 through May 5, Shinola is offering free personalization on items purchased in-store for graduates. For the first time ever, the watch brand is offering complimentary engraving on its Runwell watches.

A custom engraved watch reads "Forever Go Blue." (Shinola)

Athletes from Michigan State University have also signed on for the campaign include basketball player Malik Hall, football player Dillon Tatum, gymnast Skyla Shulte, tennis player Luke Baylis and soccer player Zivana Labovic.

For the campaign, Shinola partnered with the NIL platform Athlytic to reach out to the student athletes.

For more information on the campaign and complimentary personalization, visit www.shinola.com.

