Washtenaw Community College increases tuition for first time in five years

Modest increase approved by WCC Board

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Students at Washtenaw Community College. (Washtenaw Community College)

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees approved on Tuesday a tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year.

It is the first time in five consecutive years that WCC is raising tuition.

Starting in the Fall 2023 semester, in-district students will see a $4 per credit hour increase, from $95 to $99. Despite the increase, WCC’s continues to be the lowest in Michigan, according to a school release. Tuition increases for students who live outside of Washtenaw County were also approved.

Total tuition will now cost $1,485 for a 15-credit hour semester, up $60 from last year. A typical course load for full-time students is anywhere from 12-15 credit hours per semester.

“I am proud of our institutional commitment to provide the opportunity for everyone in our community to access high-quality higher education at an affordable cost,” Trustee and Board Treasurer David DeVarti said in a statement.

WCC offers numerous scholarship options, including financial aid, scholarships, Pell grants, and support for emergency expenses and child care.

See a full breakdown of tuition for the 2023-24 school year.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

