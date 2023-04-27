Washtenaw Community College increases tuition for first time in five years

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees approved on Tuesday a tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year.

It is the first time in five consecutive years that WCC is raising tuition.

Starting in the Fall 2023 semester, in-district students will see a $4 per credit hour increase, from $95 to $99. Despite the increase, WCC’s continues to be the lowest in Michigan, according to a school release. Tuition increases for students who live outside of Washtenaw County were also approved.

Total tuition will now cost $1,485 for a 15-credit hour semester, up $60 from last year. A typical course load for full-time students is anywhere from 12-15 credit hours per semester.

“I am proud of our institutional commitment to provide the opportunity for everyone in our community to access high-quality higher education at an affordable cost,” Trustee and Board Treasurer David DeVarti said in a statement.

WCC offers numerous scholarship options, including financial aid, scholarships, Pell grants, and support for emergency expenses and child care.

See a full breakdown of tuition for the 2023-24 school year.