Ann Arbor high school scales back use of guns in production of ‘Oklahoma!’

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School’s current production of “Oklahoma!” underwent changes before its first performance on Saturday in response to community feedback regarding its portrayal of guns.

In a statement sent out to the Pioneer community penned by Pioneer Theatre Guild co-sponsor Mysti Plummer, interim principal Alberta Britton and Ann Arbor Public Schools executive director of high school education Robyne Thompson, the leaders shared that adjustments were made to the program after community members voiced their concerns.

“We are sensitive to the climate of the nation’s recent shootings and have made adjustments to all of the concerns that have been voiced,” reads the statement. “Traditionally, Oklahoma! is a musical with pervasive gun use. Guns were a staple to the 1906 cowboy in Oklahoma.

“In response to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence, the cast and production team have had conversations about the use of guns in PTG’s production of Oklahoma! PTG has elected to eliminate the use of guns in every possible instance when it is not central to the plot.”

According to The Gun Violence Archive, there have been 184 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2023.

The school officials said the production will now only feature two scenes with prop guns, one of which will have two gunshot sound effects.

“We are looking forward to a great production and we appreciate the work of our team, and the robust engagement of so many in our community as we have worked through this important process,” reads the statement.

The final performances of the musical are scheduled Friday through Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit its website.