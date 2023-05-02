Bløm Mead + Cider celebrating five years in Ann Arbor with events this month

ANN ARBOR – It’s been five years since Bløm Mead + Cider co-owners Matt Ritchey and Lauren Bloom opened their doors to the Ann Arbor community.

The meadery will be celebrating with a series of events this month, including a birthday party on Saturday.

The all-day birthday bash will include live music, a silent disco, raffle prizes and partner pop-ups, including bites from Pilar’s tamales and Ellen’s Fine Goods.

Credit: Blom Meadworks

Friday, May 19 is Bike to Work Day. In honor of the day, Bløm will be hosting a Bike to Work station along with other area businesses throughout the city as commuters bike to work. Bløm will be partnering with nearby Cahoots Cafe to offer coffee, mini energy balls, a bike repair station and switchel soda to riders.

On Sunday, May 28, the mead and cider makers will be hosting their annual Bløm 100 in partnership with Ann Arbor Running Co. and Ann Arbor Velo Club. There will be 50K, 100K and 100M options for riders. The event is free and routes start and end at Bløm, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Want to sign up? Register here.

Cyclists enjoy a post-ride drink at Bløm Meadworks. (Bløm Meadworks)

getDowntown, an initiative by TheRide, will be marking the end of its one-month Commuter Challenge at Bløm on Wednesday, May 31. Prizes for participants will be available for pick up and there will be free goodie bags with local treats as well as live music.

Bløm Mead + Cider is located at 100 S. 4th Ave. For more information, visit its Facebook page or www.drinkblom.com.