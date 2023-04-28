Here’s how you can register for Ann Arbor’s Commuter Challenge in May

ANN ARBOR – The city’s getDowntown program is launching its 2023 Commuter Challenge for the month of May and is inviting residents and commuters to register.

Participants can log their bus, bike and carpool rides and enter to win prizes.

The purpose of the challenge is to encourage and reward those who find alternative methods to driving alone to, from and throughout the city.

To register, click here.

For more information about the Commuter Challenge, including rules, activities and prizes, visit the challenge’s website.

getDowntown is a program of TheRide and its partners include the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority and the City of Ann Arbor.

For more information about the getDowntown initiative, visit www.getdowntown.org.