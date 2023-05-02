United Way of Washtenaw County awards $50K to organizations helping women, families

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County’s Women United has awarded five local organizations a total of $50,000 for their efforts in helping women and families in the community.

UWWC’s Women United chose the organizations for their roles in assisting residents maintain financial stability.

This funding round, the grant recipients included:

Community Action Network

Foundations Preschool

Peace Neighborhood Center

SOS Community Services

Washtenaw Intermediate School District’s Trusted Parent Advisors.

“The specific focus of the grants shift annually based on emerging community conditions,” President and CEO of UWWC Pam Smith said in a statement. “This year, grant investments are focused on supporting parents with low incomes by providing for the basic needs of babies and young children (e.g. diapers, wipes, formula) and subsidizing the costs of child care.”

Proceeds from UWWC’s annual Power of the Purse event fund the annual grants for local women-serving and women-led agencies. This year’s Power of the Purse was held on March 8, and co-owner of Argus Farm Stop, Kathy Sample, was honored as UWWC’s 2023 Woman of the Year.

For a detailed breakdown of this year’s grantees, click here.