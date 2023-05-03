Celebrate local waterways during annual Huron River Day fesivities

A view of the Huron River in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – Have fun on the Huron River and learn about local organizations and waterways during Huron River Day on May 21.

Starting at noon, Tree Town community members can rent discounted boats, listen to live music, go fishing, take a nature walk and learn about animals at Gallup Park.

Huron River Day started 43 years ago as a celebration of the Huron River and its benefits to the surrounding areas.

The May 21 event will have live animal demonstrations from the Leslie Science & Nature Center, food trucks, water squirting lessons from Dirt Doctor, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks mobile learning center and exhibits from local organizations.

Paddle boats and kayaks can be rented from the canoe livery for $5. Rentals are free for those who ride their bikes to the festivities.

Natural Area Preservation will offer 30-minute nature walks at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Gallup Park is at 3000 Fuller Rd.