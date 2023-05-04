Ypsilanti’s The Newton hosting murder mystery dinner and more in May

The Newton of Ypsilanti on Live in The D

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Sign up to participate in a murder mystery dinner, flower festival or Michigan beer tasting at The Newtown.

Throughout May the Ypsilanti event space will host several events ranging from a Mother’s Day brunch to an old-fashioned game night.

Owned by chef Allison Anastasio and Charles Bultman, the historic home at 220 S. Huron St. is thought to have been built around 1830. It has changed hands several times and has been used as a home, bed and breakfast and community gathering place.

Here are the details:

Sunday, May 7:

FlowerFest -- Join Ginny of We Adore Flowers for a flower crown demonstration. Make your own while nibbling on snacks.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day Brunch & Tea -- Buy tickets to one of two brunch times with a pop-up appearance by Beara Bakes. Brunch times are 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Newton House Rules: Game Night -- Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy the historic ambiance of the Newton while playing games. Snacks and soft drinks will be included, with adult beverages available for purchase.

Saturday, May 20

Murder Mystery Dinner -- Figure out who murdered Lord Horatio Uptight as you dine with Lady Daphne Uptight. Work with guests to puzzle out clues and solve the mystery.

Thursday, May 25

Michigan Beer Tasting with Patti Smith -- Learn about Michigan beer with local expert Patti Smith. Sample eight beers and learn about beer history.

