Ann Arbor YMCA opens registration for free annual water safety program

Children learn how to swim at a free YMCA Safety Around Water class at Glencoe Hills on July 17, 2018. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor YMCA)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA’s free Safety Around Water classes will return to locations throughout Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti this summer.

The goal of the program is to teach kids and families the best ways to stay safe in and around the water, which includes tips on safety at beaches, pools, waterparks and boating safety. The classes also cover stroke development and strengthening swimming skills.

The free program is made possible by contributions from the Dick Beedon Memorial Fund and McKinley Properties.

The Ann Arbor classes are geared toward children ages 3-12 and will take place June 12-16 at the Ann Arbor Y at 400 W. Washington St.

The Ypsilanti classes are geared toward children ages 5-12 and will be take place in July and August at several McKinley Properties in Washtenaw County.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1 through 4 dies from drowning than any other cause of death, and for kids ages 5 through 14 drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes,” Ann Arbor Y President and CEO Toni Kayumi said in a statement. “That is why the YMCA, and our generous donors prioritize providing free water safety classes throughout Washtenaw County.”

For more information, including how to register and dates, times and locations of the classes, visit www.annarborymca.org/saw.