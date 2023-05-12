Gardening & DIY Festival returning to Ann Arbor District Library this month

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library will host its annual Gardening & DIY Festival on Sunday, May 21 at its downtown location.

The festivities will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and will include all things gardening, nature and hands-on DIY projects.

It will feature special programming throughout the day as well as an artisan market that will be selling handmade jewelry, clothes, fibers, art, bath products, flowers and plants.

Here are programs for the 2023 Gardening & DIY Festival:

Beekeeping 101 with Bee Present Honey

To Dye or Not to Dye with Ann Asplund

Intro to the Michigan DNR Volunteer Stewardship Program

Saving and Sharing Seeds with Small House Farm

Programming will also include an air plant terrarium workshop in which participants can take their tiny terrariums home and drop-in screenprinting demos.

The Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Branch is located at 343 South Fifth Ave.

For more information about AADL events and programs, visit aadl.org.