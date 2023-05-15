Ann Arbor debuts alternative mowing program for city parks

ANN ARBOR – Eight parks around Tree Town are part of a pilot program exploring alternative mowing practices.

City of Ann Arbor park operations staff and GIVE 365 are testing out the impacts of changing mowing practices including potential ecological benefits, maintenance issues and community response.

The alternative schedules will help staff observe how different pollinator-friendly plants bloom, how grasses grow, if equipment fuel emissions are reduced and if stormwater infiltration improves.

Each of the parks in the program designated no-mow areas on different schedules. Some will not be mowed throughout May, one will have an alternative lawn demonstration garden, and another will only be mowed once a year.

Many of the parks will return to the city’s usually bi-weekly mowing scheduled in June.

Community members can leave feedback for the city about the program here.

Here’s which parks are part of the program:

Buhr Park

Kelly Park

Redwood Park

Sugarbush Park

Virginia Park

Ward Park

Wurster Park

Veteran’s Memorial Park

Learn the details about how each park will be mowed here.

Questions about the pilot program can be sent by email to volunteer@a2gov.org or by calling 734-794-6445.