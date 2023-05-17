Ann Arbor public power coalition hosting festival in Burns Park on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – A festival organized by Ann Arbor for Public Power is coming to Burns Park on Saturday.

The grassroots coalition supports the establishment of a municipal utility that would power the city’s electric grid with 100% renewable energy.

The event will feature food trucks, live music, art for sale, a free Michigan native plant giveaway, games and free climate action books for children.

Speakers at the event include State Senator Jeff Irwin, founder and chair of the DNC Environment and Climate Crisis Council Michelle Deatrick, State Rep. Jason Morgan, County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi and others.

“The City of Ann Arbor has an official goal to power our electric grid with 100% renewable energy by 2030,” reads an event release. “Its current electric provider, DTE Energy, does not plan to become carbon-neutral until 2050, and generates most of its energy from fossil fuels.”

The City of Ann Arbor is currently conducting a feasibility study into a publicly-owned utility.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Burns Park shelter on Wells St. It is free and open to the public, though donations are encouraged.