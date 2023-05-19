Ann Arbor’s Crazy Wisdom Bookstore preparing to reopen after two years

ANN ARBOR – Crazy Wisdom Bookstore is looking to grow its team as it prepares to reopen with a new focus.

The iconic bookstore and former tea room, at 114 S. Main St., is searching for a full-time manager to spearhead the transformation.

“After being on sabbatical since early 2022, Crazy Wisdom Bookstore is ready to reemerge, under its same longtime ownership, in the fall of 2023 or the first part of 2024,” reads a job listing on the business’ website.

Owners Bill Zirinsky and Ruth Schekter have made the business a major hub for mindfulness, spirituality and conscious living since opening in 1982.

When Crazy Wisdom opens, the second floor will host events focused on building community, including workshops, author events, drum circles, meditation gatherings, and seasonal rituals. A part of the first floor will continue on as “a smaller and more focused bookshop,” says the listing.

The new incarnation of Crazy Wisdom will only be open four days per week for a total of 30 hours.

A future manager will be responsible for booking events, managing the book displays, delegating duties to other staff, networking with holistic practitioners and helping with the budget.

