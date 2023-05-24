Memorial Day holiday to delay trash, compost pick up in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Don’t put your trash, recycling or compost out on Monday.

Curbside collections will be delayed by one day, according to a notice from the City of Ann Arbor.

Monday’s pick up of trash, recycling and compost will be delayed to Tuesday. Tuesday’s service will be done on Wednesday, and so on.

Friday and Saturday’s curbside routes will both be collected on Saturday.

Municipal offices, including the 15th Judicial District Court and Larcom City Hall customer service center, will be closed to observe the Memorial Day holiday.

Safety services will not be delayed or interrupted.