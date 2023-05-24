65º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Memorial Day holiday to delay trash, compost pick up in Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, City of Ann Arbor, Local, Local Government, Memorial Day
A garbage truck. (WKMG)

ANN ARBOR – Don’t put your trash, recycling or compost out on Monday.

Curbside collections will be delayed by one day, according to a notice from the City of Ann Arbor.

Monday’s pick up of trash, recycling and compost will be delayed to Tuesday. Tuesday’s service will be done on Wednesday, and so on.

Friday and Saturday’s curbside routes will both be collected on Saturday.

Municipal offices, including the 15th Judicial District Court and Larcom City Hall customer service center, will be closed to observe the Memorial Day holiday.

Safety services will not be delayed or interrupted.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email