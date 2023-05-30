64º

Ann Arbor firefighters wake sleeping man during Saturday structure fire

Fire under investigation

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – A sleeping man was woken up by firefighters extinguishing a fire in a two-story transitional housing building on Saturday.

Ann Arbor firefighters were told that a resident of the building was missing while responding to the fire, officials shared.

AAFD quickly searched the first floor for the man and were able to help him out of the building before a hose line was used to extinguish the fire on the second floor.

The structure, on the 3300 block of Platt Road, is used as transitional housing by Synod Community Services.

Officials said the building had significant fire, smoke and water damage, and that staff were able to find temporary housing for residents.

The fire department is investigating.

