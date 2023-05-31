Ann Arbor police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women in February

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting two women in Ann Arbor.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. Witnesses said he had brown, curly hair, and a full, reddish-brown beard. He is believed to be 5′7′' to 5′8′' tall and has a medium build. He is believed to have been driving a white or silver four-door sedan.

The first assault happened at 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 26, in the area of Nielson Court toward Maiden Lane. Police said a 25-year-old woman was walking when someone in a four-door sedan pulled up next to her and stopped. The man exited the vehicle and blocked her path on the sidewalk.

The woman said the man groped her and then pulled down his pants, exposing himself to her and touching himself. The woman ran away. She reported the incident to police at 10:30 a.m. the next day. She described the man as having short, curly hair.

The second assault happened at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the area of Lake Lila Drive near Plymouth Road. Police said a 22-year-old woman was walking to a bus stop when someone in a white or silver four-door sedan drove past her, stopped, and then backed up.

She told police the man exited the car and tried to grab her. She said he groped her and then tried to pull her toward his vehicle. She was able to push him and break free.

The woman was not injured and did not see which direction the man went. She described him as a man between the ages of 20 to 30. She said he was around 5′7′' tall and had a medium build, and a full, dark beard. He was last seen wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email Detective Quinn at jquinn@a2gov.org or Detective Marshall at gmarshall@a2gov.org.

