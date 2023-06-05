Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation offering guided walks with new hiking program

ANN ARBOR – Explore Ann Arbor’s parks through free guided hikes with Parks & Recreation staff every week this summer with the new Hike & Hang program.

Starting June 6, hikers can meet with staff to go on 2-3 mile hikes at selected parks around Tree Town, officials shared in a notice.

Hikes start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. All levels of hikers are welcome, but path conditions may vary from paved to unpaved and boardwalks.

Participants will be sent a weekly email with park information and meeting instructions after they register.

The walks will be weather-permitting. A determination for each weekly hike will be made at 3:30 p.m. the day of.

Registration is required for the free program and can be done by sending an email to Marianne Fulton, assistant recreation supervisor for the Ann Arbor Senior Center at Burns Park, at mfulton@a2gov.org.

Ann Arbor’s parks and natural areas span more than 2,200 acres across the city.

