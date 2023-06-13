Ann Arbor’s Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea celebrates 30 years of success with community party

ANN ARBOR – Help Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea celebrate turning 30 years old with a day of partying, giveaways and fun on Friday, June 23.

The coffee and tea cafe will hold a community party at its flagship cafe at 123 W. Washington St. in downtown Ann Arbor starting at 1 p.m.

Festivities include chalk drawings with a fairyologist, a photo booth, dance lessons, live music, free samples and exclusive gift bags.

The business is also hosting a summer-long giveaway that will offer a free franchise agreement and $10,000 worth of prizes to the winner.

“We want to pay our success forward to celebrate with our guests and the public as well as transform the life of an aspiring entrepreneur,” said Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea CEO and co-founder Lisa Bee.

A portion of proceeds from the Washington Street cafe made during the celebration will be given to Great Lakes Rabbit Sanctuary and The Creature Conservancy.

“We are so grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty we have received from our valued guests and suppliers over the past 30 years,” said co-founders Lisa and Wei Bee. “This all-day event is our way of expressing our deepest gratitude and celebrating this significant milestone with the community that has made our journey possible. We warmly invite everyone to join us for a day filled with treats, art, dance, music, and memorable experiences.”

Here’s the schedule so far: