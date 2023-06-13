Drunk driver smashes van into Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor, damaging building

The scene of a June 11, 2023, crash at Fraser's Pub in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A drunk driver smashed a van into Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor, causing significant damage to the building.

The crash happened at 1:37 a.m. Sunday, June 11, in the parking lot of the pub on Packard Street.

Firefighters said they were called to the scene and found a white van had crashed into the back of the pub. A ventilation unit and the wall of the building were significantly damaged, according to authorities.

Inside Fraser’s, the crash knocked a sink off the wall and toppled shelves.

Firefighters turned off the natural gas to the ventilation unit.

The 62-year-old Chelsea man who crashed the van was arrested for driving under the influence. A preliminary breath test determined he had a blood-alcohol content of .28, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Fraser’s announced on Facebook that it will be closed “until further notice.”

Good morning, neighbors. Due to damage done to the building last night, we will unfortunately be closed until further notice while repairs are made. Hope to see you all soon and we will update our community when able. No one was injured. Thank you. Fraser's Pub on Facebook

The scene of a June 11, 2023, crash at Fraser's Pub in Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Police Department)