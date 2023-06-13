Meet artist Andy Schiff this Thursday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Stop by the Amster Gallery at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor on Thursday to meet local artist Andy Schff starting at 6 p.m.

Schiff first began her art career as a weaver but transitioned to watercolors and acrylic paints after moving to a small apartment in Israel.

More than 30 of her colorful pieces will be in the gallery until July 21. Some will be for sale during the event, with proceeds benefiting Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County.

The event, hosted by the JCC and Jewish Young Professionals of Greater Ann Arbor, is free and open to the public.

Participants will be able to make origami shapes and enjoy catered snacks.

The Amster Gallery is at 2935 Birch Hollow Dr.