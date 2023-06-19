Ann Arbor Jaycees Carnival returns to Pioneer High School Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Jaycees Carnival is back this year for five days of rides, games and food at Pioneer High School.

Festivities will run between 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, then from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Tree Town tradition has been held in the high school parking lot every summer for years, and has been operating in Ann Arbor for 69 years.

It went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the details:

Wristbands cost $30 daily. They can be bought in advance online here before noon on Wednesday, or in person at ticket booths with cash.

Receipts for online wristband purchases need to be shown at the ticket booths.

Ride tickets can be bought in sheets ranging from 4 tickets for $5) to 50 tickets (for $50). There is a minimum purchase of $10, or $20 for a family.

Midway Bucks can be bought for food and carnival games. There is a minimum purchase of $10, or $20 for a family.

A $10 minimum purchase is required to enter the carnival midway.

No re-entry is allowed, and no entry is allowed 1 hour before the carnival closes.

Unaccompanied minors won’t be allowed in the carnival.

Ticket booths at the carnival will only accept cash so an ATM will be onsite at the entrance.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.