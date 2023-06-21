Eastern Michigan University receives $1.6 million for new cybersecurity initiative

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University (EMU) alumni are supporting the launch of a new cybersecurity initiative at the university’s engineering and technology college with a $1.6 million gift.

The gift came from the GameAbove, an alumni and supporter-led philanthropic group that funds programs and numerous initiatives at the university.

It will help EMU launch a Cybersecurity for Embedded Systems initiative including cybersecurity research for vehicles and mobility and the establishment a dedicated certificate program.

“Our goal has always been for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology (GACET) to be known as the foremost cybersecurity program in the country,” said GameAbove chair Keith J. Stone in a release. “We will not deviate from this standard of quality. The steps that GameAbove, Dean Qatu, and EMU’s leadership are taking, including this gift, illustrate our unity and our full commitment to providing the proper resources to ensure the program’s enduring success.”

Officials said the cybersecurity program is one of the university’s fastest-growing majors. It is one of the first in the United States to have secure ABET accreditation and a National Security Agency certification for its cybersecurity major.

EMU will offer certificate programs and both undergraduate and graduate degrees in cybersecurity in 2024. Students can receive a certificate, or choose between two different undergraduate degrees in cybersecurity and minors in Digital Forensics and Incident Response and Information Assurance Compliance.

The school also offers an online Masters of Science degree in Cybersecurity and a combined Bachelors and Masters program in the field.

GameAbove has helped students with cybersecurity degrees to start high-powered careers by connecting students to organizations and industry leaders. It has given more than $28 million to university programs and initiatives.

EMU President James Smith expressed thanks to the organization, highlighting the “unprecedented” efforts of the organization to create opportunities for students.

“Cybersecurity and other related fields, including artificial intelligence, internet of things, and embedded systems, are among the fastest growing fields of interest to individuals as well as public and private employers,” said GACET dean Mohamad Qatu. “These areas of study and research are touching our lives in many ways. Job growth in these areas is amongst the highest in the nation and worldwide.”

He thanked the organization for its continued partnership and support of programs, students and faculty.

“We thank GameAbove and its leadership for their generous and outstanding partnership and support. This support will help us offer additional programs, provide more access to this important field by offering strong certificates, and enhance our research to become a national leader in this important field,” he added.

