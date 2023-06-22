Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair hiring temporary workers for July fair

Visitors to the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair stop to look at art.

ANN ARBOR – Be part of one of the nation’s largest art fairs this July as a street manager, barricade attendee or booth staff with the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.

Organized by The Guild of Artists and Artisans, the 3-day art fair is one of the three fairs that make up an annual city-wide event known as “Art Fair.”

Temporary workers will be needed for shifts between July 19-22 in order to help set up and tear down the art fair.

The Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair has been operating since 1970. It absorbed the former South University Art Fair in 2021 and now takes over Main, Liberty, State, and South University streets.

Around 400,000 visitors flood Tree Town in order to attend the event.

Here’s which positions need to be filled:

Art Fair Street Manager

Barricade Attendee

Rover

Merchandise Booth Manager

Merchandise Booth Staff

Sanitation Crew

Workers will be paid between $14-$15 per hour.

Those interested can email mary@theguild.org or find applications and details here.

If you’re looking to volunteer, the Guild could use your help helping to put up or tear down art booths. Find those details here.