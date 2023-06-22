Trinity Health awards grants to Livingston, Washtenaw County organizations improving community health

ANN ARBOR – Eight community-based organizations improving the health of Washtenaw and Livingston County residents have been given grants by Trinity Health to help continue their missions.

Hospital system officials said the nonprofits were chosen because of their impact on the well-being of the surrounding communities, which are also served by Trinity Ann Arbor and Trinity Livingston.

Each organization submitted an application detailing how their mission addressed community needs identified in the hospital system’s Community Health Needs Assessment. These include mental health, substance use disorders, obesity, perinatal health, behavioral health and food security

“As community hospitals, we are committed to reinvesting our financial resources into the communities we serve,” said Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston president Alonzo Lewis in a statement. “We are proud once again to support community-based organizations, whose efforts complement our own, and whose hard work is helping forge a better, healthier future for local families.”

Here are the organizations and how the grant will support them:

Gleaners

The grant will boost the Gleaners’ Fresh Market at the Shared Harvest Pantry gives free produce and dairy products to food-insecure families in Livingston County

Interfaith Hospitality Network at Alpha House

The network, through a Housing Support Coordinator, will help homeless families have access to food, employment, mental health support and access stable housing, among others.

Key Development Center, Inc.

The grant will support the center’s treatment program for those struggling to afford the basics. The program will also study the impact of adjunct treatment and Medication-assisted treatment on patients.

Livingston County EMS

Trinity’s funding will help the organization buy a Piccolo and ultrasound machines, which will improve the community paramedic program.

Michigan Prison Doula Initiative

The initiative offers prenatal doula care and support for pregnant prisoners at Women’s Huron Valley prison in Ypsilanti.

Student Advocacy Center of Michigan

The center will continue its mentoring program to help social support and mental health support for struggling Ypsilanti students.

The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan

The grant will help the nonprofit expand its counseling and outreach program to low-income and under-or-uninsured Latinx residents that cannot afford healthcare. It will also help fund a pilot support group led by a Spanish-speaking therapist

Washtenaw Area Council for Children