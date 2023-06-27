Ann Arbor’s TheRide announces Independence Day schedule

ANN ARBOR – Bus services in the Ann Arbor area will not run on Independence Day, TheRide officials shared.

The holiday will impact fixed-route buses, East/West FlexRide services or TheRide’s A-Ride.

The Blake Transit Center, Ypsilanti Transit Center and TheRide’s Main Office will also be closed.

Those who need public transportation can arrange a ride through FlexRide Holiday Service, a ride-share that operates on holidays. Right cost $5, but discounts are offered for older adults, those with disabilities and valid go!pass holders.

The service can transport individuals to designated areas in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Find a map of those areas here.

FlexRide Holiday Service pickups can be arranged by calling 734-528-5432 or on the MODE Car App.

Normal bus services will resume and offices will reopen on Wednesday, July 5.

Learn more details here.