Food truck rallies set to return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market in July

Customers wait in line outside Impasto Detroit's truck at a Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

ANN ARBOR – More than 20 food trucks and carts are scheduled to return to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market this summer for four monthly rallies.

Trucks and carts will be parked at the Kerrytown market space and pavilion, at 315 Detroit St., from 5-8 p.m. every third Wednesday between July and October.

Vegano Italiano, Pilar’s Tamales, Shimmy Shack, Impasto Detroit and Simply Spanish are among the 23 trucks slated to make an appearance.

Organizers said on social media that there will be live music at each event.

Here’s when you can pick up some grub:

July 19

August 16

September 20

October 18

Learn more about the Ann Arbor Farmers Market rallies here.