Police investigating Sunday morning sexual assault near Downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Officials said a woman was walking in an alley when a man behind her and sexually assaulted her on Sunday morning.

The assault happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, in the 800 block of South Forest Avenue near Oakland Avenue, according to the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.

The woman was able to get away from the man, who then pushed her down. He fled the scene and headed toward Church Street, officials said.

The man is described by the victim as being caucasian with a tan skin tone, having a medium build and being between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He may be around 20 years old.

Those with information should contact Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org, or the UMDPSS at 734-763-1131.

UMDPSS suggests following these tips to increase personal safety: